Clanfield’s second team beat Purbrook’s third team by six wickets on Saturday.
Opening bowler Alex Graham (three for 38) took two early wickets, but a solid innings from Mo Usama (55) helped the visitors recover.
Jacob Leunig Junior (38 not out) and Josh Flood (53) added useful runs before the visitors were bowled out for 215.
Clanfield’s run chase was finely balanced at 111 for four, but Graham and Simon Walton then took control of the match.
Powerful strokeplay from Graham (64 not out) saw boundaries aplenty in a 105-run partnership and the target was reached when Walton (32 not out) scored the winning run.