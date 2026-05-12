Dan Worrall returned to show Surrey what they have been missing in their top-of-the-table clash with Nottinghamshire.
The 34-year-old seamer had missed the opening four matches of the Rothesay County Championship campaign after suffering a calf strain in pre-season but immediately showed the class which has made him the kingpin of his adopted county’s attack.
Worrall claimed six for 73 in Nottinghamshire’s first innings at Trent Bridge but a lack of support saw the champions make 415 after being sent in, thanks to Joe Clarke (129) and Jack Haynes (82) adding 146 for the fourth wicket.
Rarely at his best last year, when Surrey narrowly failed to land a fourth successive title, Worrall constantly troubled all the batters with his control of swing and seam. Once again, though, the visitors failed to finish off a team as Fergus O’Neill (41), Olly Stone (38) and Josh Tongue (37 not out) kept them out in the middle for 118 overs. Sean Abbott claimed three for 84 from 25 overs.
Opener Dominic Sibley – among the contenders to open the batting for England in next month’s Test series against New Zealand – was hoping to make it three centuries in as many matches but his 77 still gave Surrey a solid base for their response.
The highlight of the response though was Dan Lawrence’s 104, his third century of the summer. It was a reminder of his ability, having last played for England two years ago, albeit miscast as an opener.
There was additional pressure on him given Ollie Pope had suffered a thumb injury while fielding, Surrey knowing that invoking the new substitute rule would give them a replacement but mean Pope be ruled out of this coming weekend’s match against Yorkshire.
Lawrence found an ideal partner in Adam Thomas (46), fresh from making a century against Sussex on his first-class debut a week earlier, their alliance worth 108 for the fifth wicket taking the visitors to 305 for five. Possessed of the best all-round attack in Division One, Notts were further stalled by Jordan Clark (54) after Tongue had hit fellow England seamer Gus Atkinson – on the head twice. Although he passed an initial concussion test, Atkinson retired hurt on 27 and was later replaced by Reece Topley, putting him out of the Yorkshire match.
Pope finally went to the wicket at number ten and grafted out 19 not out, Surrey finishing with 449 all out.
With insufficient time to force victory for either side, Notts batted out the final day at 414 for four declared, England opener Ben Duckett enjoying a prolonged net once the draw was certain to finish unbeaten on 203.
Both teams took 13 points, Notts staying top but Surrey – still eight points behind them after four draws out of five – were overtaken by Warwickshire.
Surrey head coach Gareth Batty described the encounter as a “high-intensity game” and admitted that missed opportunities in the field were making the going even harder for the bowlers, who have earned just ten bowling bonus points so far, the lowest in Division One. But led by Lawrence and Sibley, the batters have accrued 14 – joint-highest with Sussex – with both figures underlining that pitches have been much friendlier this season so far to bat rather than ball.
Yorkshire are expected to include England batters Joe Root and Harry Brook at Headingley.
By Richard Spiller
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