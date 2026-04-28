Surrey head into this weekend’s clash with Sussex at the Kia Oval still seeking their opening victory of the season in the Rothesay County Championship.
Three matches in which bat has dominated ball – two of them at home – leaves them sixth in the ten-strong competition, although leaders Warwickshire are only 18 points in front and have played a game more.
But a lack of cutting edge in Surrey’s attack troubled them once more, despite the return of England speedster Gus Atkinson.
This time they had the advantage of winning the toss and choosing to bowl first but Essex – who had lost their two previous matches after starting with a victory – could not be dislodged until they had run up 409, based on an opening stand worth 183 between Dean Elgar (92) and Paul Walter (101). Once they were separated the going got a bit easier for Surrey’s bowlers, Noah Thain’s 64 the main obstacle, but a five strong hand of seamers still needed off-spinner Dan Lawrence to finish the job as he claimed three wickets in six balls.
The hosts were in trouble after Rory Burns (two) and Jamie Smith (five) departed early, Dominic Sibley (101) and Ollie Pope (69) steadily rebuilding before Lawrence (125) increased the tempo.
Jordan Clark (43), Tom Lawes (36) and Atkinson (21 not out) earned Surrey a lead of 63 but they really needed a bigger cushion to worry Essex on the final day, even though a generally benevolent pitch was now playing the occasional trick.
Walter departed early on the final day to Atkinson but the hosts badly needed more breakthroughs quickly, missing two opportunities when skipper Tom Westley offered sharp catches on the legside.
He bedded in to make 136 while left-hander Elgar accrued 107 not out.
Their partnership of 197 killed any prospect of Surrey forcing a victory although the contest overall – played in fine and dry weather – drew more than 15,000 spectators over the course of four days, a 21st century Championship record at the ground.
A lack of variation has left Burns short of ammunition as he seeks to win his fifth title, Surrey hoping Dan Worrall will be fit to resume his place at the head of the attack after missing all three matches so far through a calf strain.
All-rounder Cameron Steel has been forced to retire from professional cricket after failing to recover from a long-standing ankle injury.
The 30-year-old joined Surrey in 2021, initially on loan, winning three County Championship titles during his time at the Kia Oval.
Steel’s middle-order batting and leg-spin have made him a handy squad player for Surrey, balancing the side and often performing the unglamorous task of filling for more established players. He made 74 appearances, 25 at first-class level.
“Playing cricket for a living, and particularly for Surrey, has been the best time of my life,” said Steel.
“The past 18 months have been frustrating, and I’m gutted to be retiring on medical grounds.
“Cricket had become something I was watching, rather than doing, with too much time in the Oval’s windowless gym and not enough time out in the middle.
“I’ve always prided myself on working hard and doing everything I can to improve, and I gave my all to get back on the park. Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be.”
By Richard Spiller
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