This time they had the advantage of winning the toss and choosing to bowl first but Essex – who had lost their two previous matches after starting with a victory – could not be dislodged until they had run up 409, based on an opening stand worth 183 between Dean Elgar (92) and Paul Walter (101). Once they were separated the going got a bit easier for Surrey’s bowlers, Noah Thain’s 64 the main obstacle, but a five strong hand of seamers still needed off-spinner Dan Lawrence to finish the job as he claimed three wickets in six balls.