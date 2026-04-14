A crowd of around 5,000 watched the opening day of the Leicestershire match, Smith again relishing his promotion to number three in the order, which has encouraged a return to the measured approach which brought him to notice rather than the ultra-aggressive style he adopted down the order while keeping wicket for England. Both he and Pope – making his 25th first-class century – appreciated the short boundary on the gasholder side of the ground, which added a considerable number of runs throughout the match.