Centuries for Jamie Smith and Dan Lawrence ensured were Surrey saved from defeat in the opening round of the Rothesay County Championship.
The pair added 217 for the fourth wicket at Edgbaston on Easter Monday, Warwickshire's massive lead on first innings proving insufficient to guarantee them victory in the Division One clash.
Surrey were ailing at 65 for six on the opening day. Skipper Rory Burns lost the toss in difficult batting conditions and was run out in a misunderstanding with opening partner Dominic Sibley.
Smith, promoted to number three, played a loose drive and the visitors were soon in serious trouble. Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (128) and Tom Lawes (83) counter-attacked to put on 155 for the seventh wicket and lift the total to 328 all out.
Warwickshire openers Rob Yates (70) and Alex Davies (58) put on 116 to set the stage for Dan Mousley (144) and Sam Hain (94) to accrue 212 for the third wicket, taking the hosts into the lead.
Surrey bowled the Bears out for 544, young left-arm spinner Ralphie Albert claiming three for 80.
A deficit of 216 left them in danger of defeat going in again for the final session of day three but this time Burns (55) and Sibley (27) saw off the new ball in a stand worth 57. Smith was 51 not out overnight with his side 169 for three. Danger persisted with the visitors still behind and needing to bat much of the final day.
Smith restrained his recent aggressive intentions in cracking 132 while Lawrence played in responsible but enterprising fashion to finish 161 not out, Foakes (36 not out) keeping him company when time ran out at 447 for four declared.
Surrey will hope their home date against promoted Leicestershire, starting on Friday (April 10) yields a first win of the season.
By Richard Spiller
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