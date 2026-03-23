Sean Abbott will return to Surrey for the new season as they bid to recapture the Rothesay County Championship title.
The Australian pace bowling all-rounder has signed for the opening four months of the campaign – which starts against Warwickshire at Edgbaston on Good Friday (April 3) – which takes in eight Championship matches plus the whole Vitality Blast T20 competition.
Abbott was involved in two of Surrey’s Championship hat-trick seasons, 2023 and 2024, making 614 rapid runs at 38 and taking 49 wickets at 25 apiece.
The first of those seasons also saw him hit a 34-ball century against Kent in the Blast, equalling the record for fewest balls to reach three figures.
He has made 58 white ball international appearances for Australia and was part of their Ashes squad last winter before injury intervened but has yet play at Test level. As the leading wicket-taker in his country’s Big Bash League – with 186 – Abbott will boost Surrey’s hopes of winning the Blast for the first time since 2003.
“The opportunity to rejoin Surrey for the 2026 season was a no-brainer for me,” said Abbott. “The club have become a home from home for me. The dressing room environment is one of the best I’ve experienced in my career and I’m looking forward to linking up once more.”
Director of cricket Alec Stewart added: “We look forward to Sean rejoining us. His qualities as a cricketer speak for themselves.”
Surrey narrowly lost out to Nottinghamshire last year as they attempted to win a fourth successive Championship title, a lack of bite to their attack one of the reasons. There are doubts whether spearhead Dan Worrall will be fit early on after suffering a calf strain but the arrival of Abbott will ease some concerns.
“As a senior bowler in our group, he helps to lead the attack,” explained head coach Gareth Batty. “At times last season, I thought we lacked a bit of discipline and a bit of process and structure with the ball.”
Surrey can also call on Reece Topley, the left-arm seamer who has concentrated mainly on white ball cricket in recent times, having not played any first-class cricket since three Championship appearances in 2022.
Topley, who has suffered from injuries in a career which first brought him to prominence when he was just 15, has not played for England for 18 months, having made 30 one-day international appearances and 35 in T20s.
Without any involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, Topley is looking forward to bowling with a red ball again: “I’ve dipped in and out of Surrey quite a bit with England, World Cups and IPL, so it’s nice to have everything simplified this year and just be in one place,” he said.
Three of last winter’s Ashes party – Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson – will be hoping to make an impression in the opening weeks of the season as England rebuild for the three-Test series against New Zealand in June.
Pope, in particular, acknowledges he has much work to do to win back his place after being dropped during the series, his replacement Jacob Bethell scoring a century in the final Test. But with 64 Test appearances so far and still only 28, writing him off would be dangerous.
By Richard Spiller
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