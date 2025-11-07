All-rounder Curran spent almost a year out of the England side but performances for Surrey in the Vitality Blast and the Hundred, plus other franchise tournaments, saw him regain his spot in the 50-over and T20 squads. Jacks, who played two Tests in 2022, had become increasingly regarded as a white ball specialist but gained a surprise call-up for the Ashes – England looking to regain the urn for the first time since winning 3-2 in 2015 when the series starts later this month – through his mixture of aggressive batting and off-spin.