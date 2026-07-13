Elstead are the new leaders in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after they won by eight wickets at Dogmersfield.
Previous leaders Blackheath lost by three wickets at Tilford.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 247-6. Farncombe 126 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 30, Farncombe 3.
Dogmersfield 107 all out. Elstead 109-2. Points: Dogmersfield 1, Elstead 29.
Puttenham 192-8. Frensham 131-6. Match drawn. Points: Puttenham 18, Frensham 9.
Blackheath 183-9. Tilford 186-7. Points: Tilford 28, Blackheath 6.
Bramley 175-9. Grayshott 94-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott 8, Bramley 18.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 286-6. Shalford 116 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 30, Shalford 3.
Grayswood 103 all out. Peper Harow 105-2. Points Peper Harow 29, Grayswood 1.
Frimley 191-7. Worplesdon & Burpham 119 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 3, Frimley 28.
Churt & Hindhead 277 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 216-6. Match drawn. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 13, Churt & Hindhead 20.
The Bourne 97 all out. Haslemere 101-1. Points: The Bourne 0, Haslemere 29.
Division 3
Frimley Phoenix 222 all out. Badshot Lea 223-4. Points: Badshot Lea 30, Frimley Phoenix 6.
Fernhurst 196 all out. Thursley 162 all out. Points: Fernhurst 28, Thursley 7.
Hambledon 214-9. Frensham ll 156 all out. Points: Frensham ll 6, Hambledon 29.
Pirbright 141 all out. Wood Street 144-4. Points: Pirbright 3, Wood Street 29.
Tongham 95 all out. Puttenham ll 97-1. Points: Tongham 0, Puttenham ll 29.
Division 4
Frensham lll 202-5. Farncombe ll 154-7. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 8, Frensham lll 19.
Dogmersfield ll 184-8. Frimley ll 142-7. Match drawn. Points: Frimley ll 9, Dogmersfield ll 18.
Wrecclesham 157 all out. Tilford ll 160-4. Points: Wrecclesham 4, Tilford ll 30.
Brook 32 all out. Kingsley 33-0. Points: Kingsley 30, Brook 0.
Harting 132 all out. Grayshott ll 133-5. Points: Harting 3, Grayshott ll 28.
Division 5
Bramley ll 266-4. Peper Harow ll 215 all out. Points: Bramley ll 29, Peper Harow ll 6.
Liphook lll 87 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 88-7. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 26, Liphook lll 3.
Grayswood ll 204-9. Blackheath lll 135-8. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 20, Blackheath lll 9.
Chiddingfold ll 242-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 58 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3, Chiddingfold ll 30.
Milford 209-9. Wood Street ll 189-7. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street ll 11, Milford 19.
Division 6
Elstead ll 236-4. The Bourne ll 115 all out. Points: Elstead ll 30, The Bourne ll 2.
Frimley Phoenix ll 230-9. Farnham lll 51 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Farnham lll 4.
Alton lV 180 all out. Haslemere ll 181-9. Points: Haslemere ll 28, Alton lV 7.
Grayswood lll 123 all out. Fernhurst ll 124-2. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Fernhurst ll 29.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix lll 181 all out. Brook ll 182-6. Points: Brook ll 30, Frimley Phoenix lll 6.
Frimley lll 133 all out. Chiddingfold lll 94 all out. Points: Chiddingfold lll 5, Frimley lll 26.
Churt & Hindhead lll 253-2. Badshot Lea ll 172 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 30, Badshot Lea ll 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 221-9. Farncombe Wanderers 175-5. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 7, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 26.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 309-3. Frensham lV 232 all out. Points: Frensham lV 6, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 30.
Shalford ll 127 all out. Grayshott lll 129-7. Points: Shalford ll 4, Grayshott lll 27.
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