Elstead remain top of Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after winning by 34 runs at Chiddingfold on Saturday.
Second-placed Puttenham kept the pressure on the leaders with a 111-run win against Frimley, while third-placed Dogmersfield beat Frensham by five wickets and fourth-placed Blackheath beat Farncombe by ten wickets.
Only 19 games separate Blackheath and Elstead with three games left, with the title still up for grabs.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Elstead 210-9. Chiddingfold 176 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 7, Elstead 29.
Farncombe 65 all out. Blackheath 66-0. Points: Farncombe 0, Blackheath 30.
Puttenham 216-8. Frimley 105 all out. Points: Puttenham 29, Frimley 4.
Tilford 129 all out. Grayswood 130-7. Points: Tilford 4, Grayswood 27.
Frensham 159 all out. Dogmersfield 160-5. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Frensham 4.
Division 2
Shalford 167-9. Blackheath ll 167 all out. Match tied. Points: Blackheath ll 18, Shalford 19.
Bramley 245-7. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 154 all out. Points: Bramley 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 5.
Peper Harow 184 all out. Fernhurst 172 all out. Points: Fernhurst 7, Peper Harow 28.
Frensham ll 120 all out. The Bourne 121-1. Points: Frensham ll 0, The Bourne 29.
Grayshott 203-8. Worplesdon & Burpham 93 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 4, Grayshott 29.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 169 all out. Tilford ll 133 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 27, Tilford ll 6.
Puttenham ll 149 all out. Brook 141 all out. Points: Brook 6, Puttenham ll 26.
Pirbright 125 all out. Churt & Hindhead 129-4. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Pirbright 3.
Haslemere 249-4. Tongham 209-8. Points: Tongham 6, Haslemere 29.
Thursley 178 all out. Wood Street 158 all out. Points: Wood Street 7, Thursley 28.
Division 4
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 135 all out. Frensham lll 137-8. Points: Frensham lll 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 5.
Frimley ll 120 all out. Farncombe ll 118 all out. Points: Frimley ll 25, Farncombe ll 5.
Dogmersfield ll 83 all out. Grayshott ll 85-0. Points: Grayshott ll 30, Dogmersfield ll 0.
Frimley Phoenix 176-7. Kingsley 137-9. Points: Kingsley 4, Frimley Phoenix 27.
Grayswood ll 106 all out. Hambledon 110-0. Points: Grayswood ll 0, Hambledon 30.
Division 5
Chiddingfold ll 223-5. Alton lV 224-7. Points Alton lV 27, Chiddingfold ll 7.
Liphook lll 108 all out. Wood Street ll 112-7. Points: Liphook lll 3, Wood Street ll 26.
Harting 186-5. Wrecclesham 159-8. Points: Harting 27, Wrecclesham 6.
Peper Harow ll 125 all out. Blackheath lll 126-5. Points: Peper Harow ll 3, Blackheath lll 27.
Division 6
Bramley ll 228-6. Frimley lll 105 all out. Points: Frimley lll 3, Bramley ll 30.
Grayswood lll 193-9. Frensham lV 179-9. Points: Grayswood lll 27, Frensham lV 7.
Fernhurst ll 77 all out. Haslemere ll 78-3. Points: Haslemere ll 28, Fernhurst ll 1.
The Bourne ll 201-7. Brook ll 95 all out. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Brook II 3.
Guildford lV 314-5. Farnham lll 113-8. Points: Guildford lV 29, Farnham lll 2.
Division 7
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 230-3. Elstead ll 152-9. Points: Elstead ll 3, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.
Churt & Hindhead ll 244-5. Farncombe lll 74 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 2, Churt & Hindhead ll 30.
Churt & Hindhead lll 161 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 163-2. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Churt & Hindhead lll 3.
Badshot Lea ll 200-8. Shalford ll 200-6. Points: Shalford ll 8, Badshot Lea ll 27.
