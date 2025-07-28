Puttenham remain top of Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after winning by 48 runs at home to Farncombe on Saturday.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Frimley 61 all out. Grayswood 63-6. Points: Grayswood 27, Frimley 3.
Puttenham 146 all out. Farncombe 98 all out. Points: Puttenham 26, Frimley 5.
Blackheath 155-8. Dogmersfield 157-7. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Blackheath 5.
Tilford 182-9. Chiddingfold 142-9. Match drawn. Points: Tilford 19, Chiddingfold 9.
Frensham 200 all out. Elstead 203-6. Points: Frensham 7, Elstead 30.
Division 2
Worplesdon & Burpham 176-8. Blackheath ll 134-9. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath ll 17, Worplesdon & Burpham 11.
Bramley 220-8. The Bourne 171-8. Match drawn. Points: Bramley 20, The Bourne 10.
Frensham ll 187 all out. Fernhurst 192-6. Points: Fernhurst 30, Frensham ll 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 118 all out. Grayshott 119-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 0, Grayshott 29.
Shalford 227-9. Peper Harow 229-7. Points: Shalford 8, Peper Harow 29.
Division 3
Haslemere 193-6. Thursley 92-7. Points: Haslemere 26, Thursley 3.
Puttenham ll 236-6. Pirbright 197-9. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 10, Puttenham ll 21.
Tongham 213-5. Brook 216-5. Points: Tongham 6, Brook 27.
Wood Street 164 all out. Badshot Lea 157-8. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street 10, Badshot Lea 19.
Tilford ll 85 all out. Churt & Hindhead 86-1. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Tilford ll 0.
Division 4
Hambledon 287-6. Farncombe ll 134-8. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 8, Hambledon 21.
Frimley Phoenix 273-5. Frimley II 59-9. Match drawn. Points: Frimley ll 6, Frimley Phoenix 21.
Grayshott ll 171-8. Kingsley 127-2. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott ll 15, Kingsley 9.
Dogmersfield ll 292-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 99 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 2, Dogmersfield ll 30.
Grayswood ll 125 all out. Frensham lll 128-5. Points: Frensham lll 28, Grayswood ll 3.
Division 5
Alton lV 88 all out. Liphook lll 90-3. Points: Alton lV 2, Liphook lll 27.
Wood Street ll 124 all out. Blackheath lll 126-4. Points: Blackheath lll 29, Wood Street ll 2.
Chiddingfold ll 243-7. Milford 202-9. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold ll 21, Milford 11.
Wrecclesham 187 all out. Peper Harow ll 55 all out. Points: Peper Harow ll 5, Wrecclesham 28.
Midhurst 93-9. Harting 95-2. Points: Midhurst 1, Harting 29.
Division 6
Farnham lll 72 all out. Fernhurst ll 74-5. Points: Farnham lll 2, Fernhurst ll 27.
Frimley lll 225-8. Grayswood lll 164 all out. Points: Frimley lll 30, Grayswood lll 6.
Frensham lV 95 all out. Guildford lV 96-3. Points: Guildford lV 28, Frensham lV 1.
Haslemere ll 207-8. The Bourne ll 164-6. Match drawn. Points: The Bourne ll 10, Haslemere ll 19.
Bramley ll 233-5. Brook II 40 all out. Points: Brook ll 2, Bramley ll 29.
Division 7
Tilford lll 166-5. Badshot Lea ll 170-7. Points: Badshot Lea ll 25, Tilford lll 5.
Churt & Hindhead ll 243-9. Churt & Hindhead lll 174-9. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 6, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 57 all out. Elstead ll 58-0. Points: Elstead ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 0.
Farncombe lll 101 all out. Grayshott lll 102-7. Points: Farncombe lll 3, Grayshott lll 26.
Frimley Phoenix ll 239-6. Shalford ll 112-7. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Shalford ll 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 201-4. Farncombe Wanderers 190 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29, Farncombe Wanderers 5.
