Puttenham are the new leaders in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after winning by seven wickets at previous leaders Elstead on Saturday afternoon.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson Cricket League results.
Division 1
Blackheath 184-8. Tilford 178-7. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath 18, Tilford 11.
Grayswood 213-9. Chiddingfold 168-9. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold 10, Grayswood 20.
Elstead 118 all out. Puttenham 122-3. Points: Elstead 1, Puttenham 28.
Farncombe 208-9. Dogmersfield 179-9. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe 20, Dogmersfield 11.
Division 3
Haslemere 213-4. Brook 184-4. Match drawn. Points: Brook 9, Haslemere 18.
Badshot Lea 181-7. Churt & Hindhead 183-7. Points Badshot Lea 6, Churt & Hindhead 27.
Division 4
Grayshott ll 109-9. Hambledon 111-1. Points: Hambledon 28, Grayshott ll 0.
Frimley ll 79 all out. Kingsley 82-2. Points: Kingsley 29, Frimley ll 1.
Grayswood ll 230-1. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 101 all out. Points: Grayswood ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 0.
Division 5
Midhurst 120 all out. Wood Street ll 122-0. Points: Wood Street ll 30, Midhurst 0.
Harting 192 all out. Peper Harow ll 155-6. Match drawn. Points: Harting 18, Peper Harow ll 11.
Division 6
Bramley ll 165-9. Farnham lll 61 all out. Points: Bramley ll 27, Farnham lll 4.
Fernhurst ll 224-9. Frimley llI 73-6. Match drawn. Points: Fernhurst ll 19, Frimley llI 8.
Guildford lV 174-5. Grayswood lll 64-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood lll 6, Guildford lV 17.
Brook ll 66 all out. Haslemere ll 67-3. Points: Haslemere ll 18, Brook ll 1.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 127-5. Churt & Hindhead ll 128-8. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 27, Badshot Lea ll 1.
Farncombe Wanderers 113 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 118-3. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 1, Frimley Phoenix ll 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 131-8. Tilford lll 132-1. Points: Tilford lll 29, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 1.
