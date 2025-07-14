Elstead remain top of Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League, despite being held to a draw by third-placed Blackheath on Saturday afternoon.

Puttenham moved up to second place in Division One after picking up a narrow four-run victory at Tilford.

Here are all of this week’s I’Anson Cricket League results.

Division 1

Chiddingfold 110 all out. Dogmersfield 111-3. Points: Chiddingfold 1, Dogmersfield 28.

Elstead 183-9. Blackheath 169-7. Match drawn. Points: Elstead 10, Blackheath 18.

Grayswood 264-6. Frensham 217-8. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 11, Grayswood 21.

Farncombe 114 all out. Frimley 116-5. Points: Frimley 27, Farncombe 2.

Puttenham 139 all out. Tilford 135 all out. Points: Tilford 6, Puttenham 26.

Division 2

Blackheath ll 208-6. Fernhurst 117 all out. Points: Blackheath ll 29, Fernhurst 3.

Grayshott 223-5. The Bourne 120-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott 19, The Bourne 6.

Shalford 121 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 122-8. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 26, Shalford 4.

Peper Harow 213 all out. Frensham ll 149 all out. Points: Peper Harow 29, Frensham ll 6.

Worplesdon & Burpham 243-5. Bramley 145 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 29, Bramley 3.

Division 3

Churt & Hindhead 237-6. Brook 129 all out. Points: Brook 4, Churt & Hindhead 30.

Pirbright 190 all out. Haslemere 193-2. Points: Pirbright 4, Haslemere 30.

Tilford ll 170 all out. Puttenham ll 179-6. Points: Puttenham ll 29, Tilford ll 6.

Tongham 158 all out. Wood Street 162-3. Points: Tongham 3, Wood Street 30.

Thursley 231 all out. Badshot Lea 151 all out. Points: Thursley 30, Badshot Lea 7.

Division 4

Farncombe ll 203-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 78 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3.

Frimley ll 168-8. Grayswood ll 157-9. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 18, Frimley ll 10.

Hambledon 208-5. Frimley Phoenix 125 all out. Points: Hambledon 29, Frimley Phoenix 3.

Frensham lll 66 all out. Grayshott ll 70-1. Points: Frensham lll 0, Grayshott ll 29.

Kingsley 102 all out. Dogmersfield ll 103-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Kingsley 0.

Division 5

Alton lV 199-7. Midhurst 66-5. Match drawn. Points: Alton lV 17, Midhurst 7.

Chiddingfold ll 159-6. Blackheath ll 163-3. Points: Blackheath ll 28, Chiddingfold ll 3.

Peper Harow ll 198 all out. Liphook lll 70 all out. Points: Liphook lll 5, Peper Harow ll 28.

Harting 161-7. Milford 162-2. Points: Milford 28, Harting 3.

Wrecclesham 231-7. Wood Street ll 72 all out. Points: Wood Street ll 3, Wrecclesham 30.

Division 6

Bramley ll 195-7. Grayswood lll 101 all out. Points: Bramley ll 28, Grayswood llI 3.

Fernhurst ll 216-6. Frensham lV 41 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 29, Frensham lV 3.

Haslemere ll 103 all out. Guildford lV 105-2. Points: Haslemere ll 1, Guildford lV 29.

Frimley lll 101 all out. The Bourne II 104-2. Points: The Bourne II 29, Frimley III 1.

Division 7

Farncombe Wanderers 217-2. Churt & Hindhead ll 218-5. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 26, Farncombe Wanderers 6.

Farncombe lll 183-4. Churt & Hindhead lll 166 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 28, Churt & Hindhead lll 4.

Elstead ll 138 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 139-5. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Elstead ll 3.

Frimley Phoenix lll 92 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 93-0. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 0, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 30.

Grayshott lll 256-3. Shalford ll 172 all out. Points: Shalford ll 4, Grayshott lll 30.