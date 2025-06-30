Chiddingfold remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League despite drawing at Frensham on Saturday.
Here are all of this week’s results.
Division 1
Farncombe 137 all out. Elstead 139-4. Points: Elstead 29, Farncombe 3.
Frensham 264-9. Chiddingfold 233-7. Match drawn. Points: Frensham 12, Chiddingfold 21.
Blackheath 257-8. Frimley 190-9. Match drawn. Points: Frimley 11, Blackheath 21.
Puttenham 228-9. Grayswood 113 all out. Points: Grayswood 4, Puttenham 30.
Tilford 173-8. Dogmersfield 148 all out. Points: Tilford 27, Dogmersfield 5.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 213-8. Bramley 129-8. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath ll 20, Bramley 9.
Frensham ll 110 all out. Grayshott 111-0. Points: Grayshott ll 30, Frensham ll 0.
Worplesdon & Burpham 77 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 78-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 29, Worplesdon & Burpham 0.
Peper Harow 194-5. The Bourne 195-4. Points: Peper Harow 5, The Bourne 27.
Fernhurst 127 all out. Shalford 128-9. Points: Shalford 26, Fernhurst 5.
Division 3
Haslemere 200-7. Wood Street 37 all out. Points: Haslemere 29, Wood Street 3.
Pirbright 237-8. Brook 111-5. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 19, Brook 8.
Badshot Lea 168-8. Puttenham ll 170-7. Points: Puttenham ll 27, Badshot Lea 5.
Tilford ll 49 all out. Thursley 52-3. Points: Thursley 28, Tilford ll 1.
Tongham 163 all out. Churt & Hindhead 123 all out. Points: Tongham 27, Churt & Hindhead 5.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 137 all out. Frimley Phoenix 139-0. Points: Dogmersfield ll 1, Frimley Phoenix 30.
Grayswood ll 158 all out. Farncombe ll 159-3. Points: Farncombe ll 30, Grayswood ll 3.
Hambledon 320-3. Kingsley 65 all out. Points: Hambledon 30, Kingsley 1.
Grayshott ll 215-3. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 169-9. Match drawn. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 7, Grayshott ll 20.
Frensham lll 220-7. Frimley ll 87 all out. Points: Frensham lll 29, Frimley ll 3.
Division 5
Blackheath lll 186-6. Liphook lll 78-7. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath lll 18, Liphook lll 7.
Chiddingfold ll 229-7. Midhurst 164 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Midhurst 5.
Wrecclesham 181-9. Milford 133 all out. Points: Milford 5, Wrecclesham 28.
Harting 170 all out. Wood Street ll 99-7. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street ll 9, Harting 17.
Peper Harow ll 96 all out. Alton lV 99-9. Points: Alton lV 25, Peper Harow ll 4.
Division 6
Frensham lV 254-2. Bramley ll 213-6. Match drawn. Points: Bramley ll 9, Frensham lV 20.
Frimley lll 157-9. Brook ll 81 all out. Points: Brook ll 4, Frimley lll 27.
Haslemere ll 81 all out. Farnham lll 82-1. Points: Farnham lll 29, Haslemere ll 0.
Fernhurst ll 190-9. Grayswood lll 134 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 28, Grayswood lll 5.
The Bourne ll 175-9. Guildford lV 176-7. Points: The Bourne ll 6, Guildford lV 28.
Division 7
Shalford ll 74 all out. Badshot Lea ll 78-1. Points: Badshot Lea ll 29, Shalford ll 0.
Churt & Hindhead ll 247-4. Grayshott lll 118 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 30, Grayshott lll 2.
Elstead ll 219-7. Churt & Hindhead lll 106 all out. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 3, Elstead ll 29.
Farncombe lll 223-3. Farncombe Wanderers 180-9. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 4, Farncombe lll 28.
Tilford lll 290-7. Frimley Phoenix lll 72 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 3, Tilford lll 30.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 95 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham II 96-3. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham II 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 1.
