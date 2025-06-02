Frensham remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League despite drawing at Farncombe on Saturday.
Second-placed Chiddingfold closed the gap on the leaders with a 74-run victory against Frimley.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 192 all out. Frimley 118 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 28, Frimley 5.
Dogmersfield 285-7. Grayswood 152-9. Match drawn. Points: Dogmersfield 21, Grayswood 9.
Farncombe 228-8. Frensham 198-7. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe 20, Frensham 11.
Puttenham 73 all out. Blackheath 77-9. Points: Puttenham 4, Blackheath 25.
Tilford 141 all out. Elstead 145-9. Points: Tilford 5, Elstead 26.
Division 2
Grayshott 187-7. Blackheath ll 188-5. Points: Blackheath ll 28, Grayshott 5.
Shalford 147 all out. Bramley 151-8. Points: Bramley 28, Shalford 5.
Fernhurst 163-9. The Bourne 166-6. Points: Fernhurst 5, The Bourne 28.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 215-7. Frensham ll 216-4. Points: Frensham ll 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 6.
Worplesdon & Burpham 174 all out. Peper Harow 175-3. Worplesdon & Burpham 3, Peper Harow 30.
Division 3
Pirbright 197-7. Badshot Lea 124 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 3, Pirbright 28.
Brook 158 all out. Thursley 160-7. Points: Brook 5, Thursley 28.
Haslemere 129 all out. Churt & Hindhead 133-5. Churt & Hindhead 28, Haslemere 3.
Puttenham ll 205-9. Tongham 209-1. Points: Tongham 29, Puttenham ll 4.
Tilford ll 193-9. Wood Street 199-6. Points: Wood Street 29, Tilford ll 6.
Division 4
Grayshott ll 182 all out. Frimley Phoenix 186-2. Points: Grayshott ll 4, Frimley Phoenix 30.
Farncombe ll 176-9. Kingsley 135 all out. Points: Kingsley 5, Farncombe ll 28.
Frensham lll 206-7. Hambledon 199-6. Match drawn. Points: Frensham lll 11, Hambledon 18.
Frimley ll 200-9. Headley, Bordon & Whitehill ll 130 all out. Points: Frimley ll 29, Headley, Bordon & Whitehill ll 5.
Dogmersfield ll 280-8. Grayswood ll 105-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 8, Dogmersfield ll 20.
Division 5
Liphook lll 194-5. Milford 195-2. Points: Liphook lll 4, Milford 27.
Wrecclesham 133 all out. Midhurst 80-5. Match drawn. Points: Midhurst 9, Wrecclesham 15.
Peper Harow ll 107 all out. Chiddingfold ll 110-4. Points: Peper Harow ll 2, Chiddingfold ll 28.
Blackheath lll 103 all out. Harting 104-1. Points: Harting 29, Blackheath lll 0.
Alton lV 132 all out. Wood Street ll 133-3. Points: Alton lV 2, Wood Street ll 29.
Division 6
Frimley llI 110 all out. Frensham lV 112-7. Points: Frimley lll 3, Frensham lV 26.
Guildford lV 288-2. Brook ll 131-7. Match drawn. Points: Guildford lV 20, Brook ll 6.
Haslemere ll 72 all out. Bramley ll 74-0. Points: Haslemere ll 0, Bramley ll 30.
Farnham lll 363-2. Grayswood III 109 all out. Points: Grayswood lll 1, Farnham lll 30.
The Bourne ll 117 all out. Fernhurst ll 118-5. Points: The Bourne ll 2, Fernhurst ll 27.
Division 7
Farncombe Wanderers 110 all out. Elstead ll 111-3. Points: Elstead ll 28, Farncombe Wanderers 1.
Farncombe lll 202-9. Frimley Phoenix lll 121 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 29, Frimley Phoenix lll 4.
Frimley Phoenix ll 95 all out. Grayshott lll 96-3. Points: Frimley Phoenix 1, Grayshott lll 28.
Churt & Hindhead lll 186-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 98 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 4, Churt & Hindhead lll 28.
Tilford lll 275-5. Badshot Lea ll 67 all out. Points: Tilford lll 30, Badshot Lea ll 2.
Shalford ll 171-7. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 172-3. Points: Shalford ll 3, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 28.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.