Tilford beat Blackheath by 41 runs to rise to third place in Division One of the I’Anson League.
The hosts won the toss and decided to bat first.
Both openers departed with 23 on the board before skipper George Ellis joined Ciaran Rooney and they added 74 before Ellis departed for 42 and Rooney fell leg before wicket to Danny Harrison.
Harrison (five for 32) took the next four wickets, with only Matt Cook (28) making a useful score as Tilford were bowled out for 145.
Tilford struck early on in the field, with Huw Town-Jones (three for 20) taking two wickets in his second over.
Nigel Martyn removed Blackheath captain Will Mehuish to leave the visitors in trouble on 14 for four.
Jason Stones (three for 18) claimed three victims and Ed Carlile bowled top scorer Matt Jackson for 33 as Blackheath were bowled out for 104.