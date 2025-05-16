Tilford lost by 44 runs at Puttenham & Wanborough in Division One of the I’Anson League.
The hosts lost a wicket in the first over, but opener Muhammed Halem (58) guided Puttenham to 99 for two at the halfway stage.
Puttenham were all out for 183 in the 44th over, with Matt Bozier taking four wickets and Jason Stones three victims.
Tilford lost early wickets and the introduction of slow bowler Kaz Abbas reduced the visitors to 101 for six including the wicket of opener Ed Carlile who made 31.
Captain George Ellis was bowled for 38 and the last wicket fell in the 40th over with the score on 139.