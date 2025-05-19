Frensham remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League after a 132-run victory against Frimley.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Dogmersfield 204 all out (T Leslie 3-23, B Adams 3-46). Farncombe 97 all out (S Dhaniyal 5-6). Points: Dogmersfield 29, Farncombe 5.
Grayswood 143 all out (B Jeffrey 64, R Poole 4-21). Chiddingfold 147-6 (S Benbough 59, D Main 4-43). Points: Grayswood 4, Chiddingfold 28.
Puttenham 157 all out (Chris Terry 3-20, Guy Drayton 3-33). Elstead 157-9. Match tied. Points: Puttenham 18, Elstead 19.
Frensham 283-9 (Jordan Frost 69, Luke Burrows 3-46). Frimley 151 all out (Imran Zaheer 53, Chris Pow 3-42, Ollie Clayton-Jones 3-50). Points: Frensham 30, Frimley 6.
Tilford 145 all out (Benjamin Arengo-Jones 3-13, Danny Harrison 5-32). Blackheath 104 all out (Huw Town-Jones 3-20, Jason Stones 3-18). Points: Tilford 26, Blackheath 5.
Division 2
The Bourne 187-9. Blackheath ll 184-7. Points: Blackheath ll 7, The Bourne 26.
Bramley 74 all out. Frensham 75-3. Points: Bramley 1, Frensham 28.
Grayshott 197-6. Fernhurst 108 all out. Points: Fernhurst 3, Grayshott 28.
Peper Harow 220-7. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 168-6. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 5, Peper Harow 27.
Shalford 263-5. Worplesdon & Burpham 256-4. Points: Shalford 27, Worplesdon & Burpham 7.
Division 3
Churt & Hindhead 227-8. Badshot Lea 228-4. Points: Churt & Hindhead 7, Badshot Lea 29.
Brook 44 all out. Haslemere 48-0. Points: Haslemere 30, Brook 0.
Puttenham ll 183 all out. Wood Street 184-5, Points: Wood Street 30, Puttenham ll 5.
Thursley 237-7. Pirbright 178 all out. Points: Pirbright 6, Thursley 30.
Tongham 368-5. Tilford ll 205-8. Points: Tongham 29, Tilford ll 6.
Division 4
Farncombe ll 161 all out. Dogmersfield ll 162-6. Points: Farncombe ll 5, Dogmersfield ll 29.
Grayshott ll 173-8. Hambledon 174-5. Points: Grayshott ll 4, Hambledon 28.
Grayswood ll 136-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 139-4. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 26, Grayswood ll 3.
Kingsley 268-7. Frimley ll 156 all out. Points: Frimley ll 5, Kingsley 30.
Frimley Phoenix 304-1. Frensham lll 63 all out. Points: Frensham lll 0, Frimley Phoenix 29.
Division 5
Alton lV 103 all out. Wrecclesham 107-3. Points: Alton lV 1, Wrecclesham 28.
Blackheath lll 140 all out. Milford 141-2. Points: Blackheath lll 2, Milford 30.
Midhurst 195-8. Wood Street ll 197-8. Points: Midhurst 7, Wood Street ll 28.
Chiddingfold ll 208-6. Liphook lll 121 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Liphook lll 3.
Division 6
Haslemere ll 200-6. Brook ll 99 all out. Points: Brook ll 3, Haslemere ll 29.
Guildford lV 326-4. Grayswood lll 52 all out. Points: Guildford lV 30, Grayswood lll 2.
Farnham lll 178-6. Bramley ll 182-5. Points: Farnham lll 5, Bramley ll 29.
Fernhurst ll 134 all out. Frimley lll 60 all out. Points: Frimley lll 5, Fernhurst ll 26.
Frensham lV 57 all out. The Bourne ll 59-2. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Frensham lV 1.
Division 7
Churt & Hindhead ll 120 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 124-8. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 26, Churt & Hindhead ll 4.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 139-8. Grayshott llI 142-4. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 3, Grayshott llI 28.
Badshot Lea ll 133 all out. Farncombe Wanderers 134-2. Points: Badshot Lea II 2, Farncombe Wanderers 30.
Farncombe lll 76 all out. Tilford ll 77-3. Points: Farncombe lll 1, Tilford lll 28.
Shalford ll 142 all out. Elstead ll 143-4. Points: Elstead ll 29, Shalford ll 3.