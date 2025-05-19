Frensham remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League after a 132-run victory against Frimley.

Here are this week’s results.

Division 1

Dogmersfield 204 all out (T Leslie 3-23, B Adams 3-46). Farncombe 97 all out (S Dhaniyal 5-6). Points: Dogmersfield 29, Farncombe 5.

Grayswood 143 all out (B Jeffrey 64, R Poole 4-21). Chiddingfold 147-6 (S Benbough 59, D Main 4-43). Points: Grayswood 4, Chiddingfold 28.

Puttenham 157 all out (Chris Terry 3-20, Guy Drayton 3-33). Elstead 157-9. Match tied. Points: Puttenham 18, Elstead 19.

Frensham 283-9 (Jordan Frost 69, Luke Burrows 3-46). Frimley 151 all out (Imran Zaheer 53, Chris Pow 3-42, Ollie Clayton-Jones 3-50). Points: Frensham 30, Frimley 6.

Tilford 145 all out (Benjamin Arengo-Jones 3-13, Danny Harrison 5-32). Blackheath 104 all out (Huw Town-Jones 3-20, Jason Stones 3-18). Points: Tilford 26, Blackheath 5.

Division 2

The Bourne 187-9. Blackheath ll 184-7. Points: Blackheath ll 7, The Bourne 26.

Bramley 74 all out. Frensham 75-3. Points: Bramley 1, Frensham 28.

Grayshott 197-6. Fernhurst 108 all out. Points: Fernhurst 3, Grayshott 28.

Peper Harow 220-7. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 168-6. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 5, Peper Harow 27.

Shalford 263-5. Worplesdon & Burpham 256-4. Points: Shalford 27, Worplesdon & Burpham 7.

Division 3

Churt & Hindhead 227-8. Badshot Lea 228-4. Points: Churt & Hindhead 7, Badshot Lea 29.

Brook 44 all out. Haslemere 48-0. Points: Haslemere 30, Brook 0.

Puttenham ll 183 all out. Wood Street 184-5, Points: Wood Street 30, Puttenham ll 5.

Thursley 237-7. Pirbright 178 all out. Points: Pirbright 6, Thursley 30.

Tongham 368-5. Tilford ll 205-8. Points: Tongham 29, Tilford ll 6.

Division 4

Farncombe ll 161 all out. Dogmersfield ll 162-6. Points: Farncombe ll 5, Dogmersfield ll 29.

Grayshott ll 173-8. Hambledon 174-5. Points: Grayshott ll 4, Hambledon 28.

Grayswood ll 136-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 139-4. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 26, Grayswood ll 3.

Kingsley 268-7. Frimley ll 156 all out. Points: Frimley ll 5, Kingsley 30.

Frimley Phoenix 304-1. Frensham lll 63 all out. Points: Frensham lll 0, Frimley Phoenix 29.

Division 5

Alton lV 103 all out. Wrecclesham 107-3. Points: Alton lV 1, Wrecclesham 28.

Blackheath lll 140 all out. Milford 141-2. Points: Blackheath lll 2, Milford 30.

Midhurst 195-8. Wood Street ll 197-8. Points: Midhurst 7, Wood Street ll 28.

Chiddingfold ll 208-6. Liphook lll 121 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Liphook lll 3.

Division 6

Haslemere ll 200-6. Brook ll 99 all out. Points: Brook ll 3, Haslemere ll 29.

Guildford lV 326-4. Grayswood lll 52 all out. Points: Guildford lV 30, Grayswood lll 2.

Farnham lll 178-6. Bramley ll 182-5. Points: Farnham lll 5, Bramley ll 29.

Fernhurst ll 134 all out. Frimley lll 60 all out. Points: Frimley lll 5, Fernhurst ll 26.

Frensham lV 57 all out. The Bourne ll 59-2. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Frensham lV 1.

Division 7

Churt & Hindhead ll 120 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 124-8. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 26, Churt & Hindhead ll 4.

Worplesdon & Burpham ll 139-8. Grayshott llI 142-4. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 3, Grayshott llI 28.

Badshot Lea ll 133 all out. Farncombe Wanderers 134-2. Points: Badshot Lea II 2, Farncombe Wanderers 30.

Farncombe lll 76 all out. Tilford ll 77-3. Points: Farncombe lll 1, Tilford lll 28.

Shalford ll 142 all out. Elstead ll 143-4. Points: Elstead ll 29, Shalford ll 3.