Rain wiped out most of the programme in the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday, but two matches did produce results.
In Division Two, Blackheath’s second team won by five wickets at Shalford.
Tim Velstra (four for seven) was the pick of Blackheath’s attack as the visitors bowled Shalford out for 76 in the 20th over.
Shalford bowler David Shilcock (four for 34) bowled a good spell for the hosts, but Blackheath knocked the runs off in the 19th over.
In Division Three, Puttenham’s second team won by ten wickets at home to Brook.
Ali Ahmed (four for 19) and Shoaib Tahlat (four for 15) bowled impressive spells as Puttenham bowled the visitors out for 69.
Puttenham openers Ahmed (39 not out) and Danyal Hussain (28 not out) made short work of the run chase.
In the annual President’s Day match, the I’Anson President’s XI beat Tilford by 39 runs.
Verun Garg (88) and Ali Wheble (54) top scored as the President’s XI scored 225 for nine off their 45 overs. Ciaran Rooney (six for 35) was the pick of the Tilford attack.
Denis Hounsham (35) top scored as Tilford were bowled out for 186. Sebastian Harrower (five for 29) was the pick of the attack for the President’s XI.
