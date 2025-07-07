Elstead are the new leaders in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after winning by five wickets at Grayswood on Saturday afternoon.
Previous leaders Chiddingfold have slipped to second place after they fell to a five-wicket defeat at Puttenham.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 201-7. Frensham 152-8. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath 20, Frensham 9.
Dogmersfield 126 all out. Frimley 127-4. Points: Dogmersfield 3, Frimley 29.
Farncombe 121 all out. Tilford 124-9. Points: Farncombe 4, Tilford 25.
Grayswood 174 all out. Elstead 175-5. Points: Grayswood 4, Elstead 30.
Chiddingfold 124 all out. Puttenham 126-5. Points: Puttenham 28, Chiddingfold 2.
Division 2
Peper Harow 248-7. Bramley 232-9. Match drawn. Points: Bramley 20, Peper Harow 13.
Fernhurst 204 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 115 all out. Points: Fernhurst 29, Worplesdon & Burpham 5.
Blackheath ll 226-7. Frensham ll 184 all out. Points: Frensham ll 6, Blackheath ll 30.
Grayshott 183-9. Shalford 131 all out. Points: Shalford 5, Grayshott 28.
The Bourne 201-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 51 all out. Points: The Bourne 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 4.
Division 3
Thursley 217-9. Churt & Hindhead 199-8. Match drawn. Points: Churt & Hindhead 19, Thursley 12.
Puttenham ll 150 all out. Haslemere 154-0. Points: Haslemere 30, Puttenham ll 2.
Brook 125 all out. Wood Street 129-9. Points: Wood Street 26, Brook 5.
Tongham 118 all out. Badshot Lea 120-1. Points: Badshot Lea 29, Tongham 0.
Tilford ll 159 all out. Pirbright 159-8. Match drawn. Points: Tilford ll 18, Pirbright 11.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 256-8. Frimley ll 99 all out. Points: Frimley ll 4, Dogmersfield ll 30.
Frimley Phoenix 162 all out. Farncombe ll 139-6. Match Drawn. Points: Frimley Phoenix 17, Farncombe ll 10.
Grayswood ll 144-6. Grayshott ll 145-1. Points: Grayshott ll 28, Grayswood ll 1.
Kingsley 186 all out. Frensham lll 93 all out. Points: Kingsley 28, Frensham lll 5.
Division 5
Milford 154-5. Peper Harow ll 156-7. Points: Peper Harow ll 25, Milford 5.
Alton lV 105 all out. Harting 107-6. Points: Harting 27, Alton lV 3.
Chiddingfold ll 137 all out. Wood Street ll 94 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 26, Wood Street ll 5.
Midhurst 129 all out. Liphook 131-5. Points: Midhurst 3, Liphook ll 28.
Blackheath lll 149 all out. Wrecclesham 150-3. Points: Wrecclsham 30, Blackheath lll 2.
Division 6
Fernhurst ll 128 all out. Brook ll 130-8. Points: Brook ll 27, Fernhurst ll 5.
Frensham lV 107 all out. Farnham lll 110-3. Points: Frensham lV 1, Farnham lV 27.
Haslemere ll 176-5. Frimley lll 100 all out. Points: Frimley lll 2, Haslemere ll 28.
Guildford lV 162 all out. Bramley ll 90 all out. Points: Guildford lV 27, Bramley ll 5.
Grayswood lll 107 all out. The Bourne ll 108-1. Points: Grayswood lll 0, The Bourne ll 29.
Division 7
Churt & Hindhead lll 291-7. Farncombe Wanderers 142-7. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 28, Farncombe Wanderers 4.
Elstead ll 153 all out. Badshot Lea ll 106-8. Points: Elstead ll 26, Badshot Lea ll 5.
Farncombe lll 232-8. Shalford ll 181-7. Points: Farncombe lll 28, Shalford ll 7.
Frimley Phoenix ll 202-6. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 61 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 3, Frimley Phoenix ll 29.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 171-8. Churt & Hindhead ll 108-0. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 2, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
