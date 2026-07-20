Elstead remain top of Division One of the I’Anson League after drawing at Bramley.
Second-placed Blackheath closed the gap with a ten-wicket victory at home to Chiddingfold.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Chiddingfold 49 all out. Blackheath 51-0. Points: Blackheath 30, Chiddingfold 0.
Bramley 236 all out. Elstead 207-4. Match drawn. Points: Bramley 11, Elstead 21.
Frensham 180-8. Dogmersfield 181-9. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Frensham 7.
Puttenham 164-8. Grayshott 168-3. Points: Grayshott 29, Puttenham 3.
Tilford 220 all out. Farncombe 200 all out. Points: Tilford 29, Farncombe 9.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 184-9. Churt & Hindhead 185-3. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Blackheath ll 4.
Grayswood 172 all out. Frimley 139-9. Match drawn. Points: Frimley 10, Grayswood 18.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 90 all out. Shalford 93-4. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 2, Shalford 28.
Peper Harow 119 all out. Haslemere 120-9. Points: Peper Harow 4, Haslemere 25.
The Bourne 170 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 146 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 6, The Bourne 27.
Division 3
Frimley Phoenix 225-8. Fernhurst 216-7. Match drawn. Points: Fernhurst 20, Frimley Phoenix 12.
Wood Street 153 all out. Frensham ll 155-6. Points: Frensham ll 29, Wood Street 5.
Hambledon 176-6. Puttenham ll 178-3. Points: Puttenham ll 28, Hambledon 4.
Badshot Lea 185 all out. Thursley 89 all out. Points: Thursley 5, Badshot Lea 28.
Pirbright 103 all out. Tongham 108-5. Points: Tongham 27, Pirbright 2.
Division 4
Brook 181 all out. Grayshott ll 184-3. Points: Brook 4, Grayshott ll 30.
Tilford ll 228-4. Farncombe ll 187-5. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 9, Tilford ll 19.
Wrecclesham 205-8. Frensham lll 206-5. Points: Frensham lll 29, Wrecclesham 6.
Frimley ll 137 all out. Kingsley 141-7. Points: Kingsley 27, Frimley ll 4.
Dogmersfield ll 188-8. Harting 134-4. Match drawn. Points: Harting 9, Dogmersfield ll 17.
Division 5
Milford 224 all out. Blackheath lll 186-2. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath lll 12, Milford 17.
Chiddingfold ll 113 all out. Churt & Hindhead ll 114-2. Points: Chiddingfold ll 1, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
Bramley ll 224-8. Grayswood ll 175-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood ll 11, Bramley ll 19.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 300-3. Liphook lll 189-5. Match drawn. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 19, Liphook lll 8.
Peper Harow ll 228-7. Wood Street ll 162-4. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street ll 10, Peper Harow ll 18.
Division 6
Elstead ll 237-6. Midhurst 63 all out. Points: Elstead ll 30, Midhurst 3.
Farnham lll 230-6. Grayswood lll 129 all out. Points: Farnham lll 30, Grayswood lll 4.
Fernhurst ll 130 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 65 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 5, Fernhurst ll 25.
The Bourne ll 105 all out. Alton lV 105 all out. Match tied. Points: The Bourne ll 17, Alton lV 17.
Tilford lll 107 all out. Haslemere ll 110-1. Points: Haslemere ll 29, Tilford lll 0.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 40 all out. Farncombe lll 44-1. Points: Badshot Lea ll 0, Farncombe lll 29.
Chiddingfold lll 243 all out. Brook ll 183 all out. Points: Chiddingfold lll 30, Brook ll 8.
Grayshott lll 151 all out. Farncombe Wanderers 100 all out. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 5, Grayshott lll 27.
Frimley Phoenix lll 82 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 83-2. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 1, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.
Frensham lV 111 all out. Frimley lll 62 all out. Points: Frimley lll 5, Frensham lV 25.
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