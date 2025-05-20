Farnham continued their strong start to the season with a 74-run victory over Sunbury’s second team.
Captain James Berry won the toss and elected to bat first.
Opening batters Andy Cullen (53) and Nathan Thorpe (43) got the innings off to a good start and built a strong platform for the middle order.
Tom Flack and Matthew Plater picked up where the openers had left off, rotating the strike well and ruthlessly dispatching bad balls to the boundary.
When they both fell, Berry took control of the innings. He accumulated nicely for his 68 runs, and other contributions helped Farnham reach a competitive total of 293 for seven.
Farnham got off to an ideal start in the field, as Will Graham claimed two early wickets.
Russell Golding (two for 38) impressed with the ball, but it was Thorpe’s remarkable spell (five for 34) that sealed the match for Farnham as Sunbury were bowled out for 219.