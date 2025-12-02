Hampshire have confirmed that former player Robin Smith has died at the age of 62.
Smith, affectionately known as ‘The Judge’, played for Hampshire across a 21-year period between 1982 and 2003, captaining the county between 1998 and 2002.
In his time with the Rose and Crown, Smith played more than 300 first-class matches, scoring 18,984 runs with a high score of 209 not out at an average of 42.09. Smith also made 347 List A appearances for Hampshire, scoring more than 12,000 runs at an average of 42.97.
The former Hampshire captain was also one of England’s most popular cricketers of the 1990s, earning his reputation as a fearless batter with a dangerous square cut. He played in 62 Test matches for England, scoring 4,236 runs.
Smith has a permanent place at Utilita Bowl, in the exclusive members area, the Robin Smith Suite, situated in the pavilion end of the ground. Further plans to remember ‘The Judge’ will be announced by the club in due course.
Hampshire chairman Rod Bransgrove said: “Robin Smith is one of the greatest, if not the greatest, of all time Hampshire cricket heroes.
“He was a batsman of awesome power and control and among the most courageous players this club has ever seen – especially against bowling of real pace.
“But more than all of that, Robin embodied the spirit of Hampshire. He loved playing for his county and rushed back from many of his 62 Test matches and 71 ODIs to join his county team to play Championship or List ‘A’ fixtures with relish.
“His averages, of 44 in Test matches and 39 in ODIs, suggest this enthusiasm for county cricket did not affect performances for his country and demonstrated a club commitment rarely seen these days.
“The Judge connected with everyone he came into contact with.
“He was one of the most popular players ever to play the game we all love, and he will be hugely missed by players, members, staff and supporters – not only in Hampshire, but throughout the country and beyond.
“Robin was one of my closest personal friends. My family and I are all devastated by his loss. At one with so many friends of Hampshire cricket and cricket generally, we have Harrison, Margaux, Kippy, Julie and Karen uppermost in our thoughts at this tragic time.”
A statement from the family of Robin Smith reads: “It is with the deepest and most profound sense of sadness and loss that we must announce the passing of Robin Arnold Smith, beloved father of Harrison and Margaux and cherished brother of Christopher.
“Robin died unexpectedly at his South Perth apartment on Monday, December 1. The cause of his death is at present unknown.
“Robin, known widely as ‘The Judge’, was born in South Africa in 1963 to parents John and Joy and is the younger brother to Christopher (Kippy) Smith.
“Robin rose to fame as one of England’s most charismatic and popular players.
“A brave and dashing batsman, he excelled for Hampshire and his adopted country collecting legions of admirers and friends along the way.
“This is an immensely difficult period for us all while we try to come to terms with our bereavement, and we would therefore much appreciate consideration for our privacy by media and cricket followers alike.”
There will be no further comment from the family, at this stage.
