Paul Prichard has been awarded a two-year deal as head coach of Hampshire Women.
The County Championship winner took over in 2025 on an interim basis after previous head coach Charlotte Edwards was appointed in the same role for England Women.
In his first season as head coach, Prichard led the side to the final of the Metro Bank One Day Cup at Utilita Bowl, as Hampshire won nine out of their 14 group matches to top the table.
Prichard joined the coaching staff at Utilita Bowl in 2022 and has previously worked as batting coach for Southern Vipers, the regional women’s team based at the ground, and on the men and boys’ pathway.
Prichard said: “It’s a privilege to lead the group for another two years. I thoroughly enjoyed the role this year and enjoyed some success in reaching the final in the 50-over competition.
“However, we weren’t where we wanted to be in the T20s but this winter gives us an opportunity as a group and individuals to reset and work hard on our overall cricket with a view to being competitive in all competitions in 2026."
A former professional cricketer, Prichard carved out an illustrious career with Essex, where he played from 1982 to 2001.
He featured more than 300 times in first-class cricket, where he scored more than 16,000 runs, and played in 299 List A matches where he scored more than 7,000 runs.
Prichard won the County Championship four times along with two List A titles as captain.
Adam Carty, regional director of women’s cricket, added: “Paul did an excellent job last summer, stepping up at short notice, to lead the team to a final in his first year in the role.
“He’s been an important part of the group since he joined the women’s team in 2022 as a batting coach and we have full confidence he will get the best out of the squad as we aim for silverware over the coming seasons.”
