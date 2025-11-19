What’s different this time? Well the ground for a start. The old Western Australian Cricket Association Ground – known as the Waca – no longer hosts internationals and has been replaced by the Optus Stadium on the other side of the Swan River. They were still building it when I was last there and even, from a considerable distance, its size looked formidable. On television it’s hard to discern the difference between many of the leading Australian grounds now, whether the MCG in Melbourne or Brisbane’s Gabba, and character doesn’t seem to be a requirement.