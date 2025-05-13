Grayswood Ladies edged past Churt in a closely-fought softball cricket match, winning by one net run in a tense finish.
Churt set a total of 122, helped by 42 extras from wides and no balls.
Despite this, Grayswood’s fielding kept them in the game, taking nine wickets in total.
There were three sharp run outs, and Hannah led the bowling with three wickets. Jo added two more, with Daisy picking up one and taking two excellent catches. Hannah also held on to one catch, completing a strong all-round performance. Bella delivered three tight overs, keeping things controlled in the middle.
Chasing a net target of 278, Grayswood started quickly with Bella hitting 16 from the first five balls, including a six over cover.
Steady batting followed, with all players contributing. Sarah hit a well-timed four up the hill, while Daisy and Hannah batted through their partnership without loss.
Grayswood needed 22 from the final over – Phillippa stepped up, hitting three boundaries, and Julie added another to get them over the line.
Grayswood finished on 103 for five, giving them a net score of 278, just enough to beat Churt’s 277.