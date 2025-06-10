Hambledon Cricket Club hosted a charity match at Ridge Meadow in memory of Jackie Turner, who sadly passed away after a long battle with breast cancer at only 42 years of age.
Ian Turner lead an XI of past Hambledon players in a T20 fixture against a Chairman’s XI selected by Mark Le-Clercq.
Jackie, whose father 'Topsy' is a Hambledon legend, came from a very sporty family and represented Hampshire Women’s cricket team and played third and fourth team cricket for Hambledon.
Jackie was also Hambledon scorer for the past 15 years. Watching Havant & Waterlooville Football Club play at many of their home games was also one of her enjoyments.
Jackie married her long-term partner, Michelle, last year and they adopted a little West Highland Terrier called Sam, who kept them busy.
There was fundraising on the day, including donations, a barbecue, and a raffle.
Money raised will go to the Breast Cancer Now charity, and to the Cancer Unit at Milton Keynes Hospital, which did so much to care for Jackie.
Anyone who would like to make an online donation can donate to Breast Cancer Now on the fundraising JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/jackie-turner
The charity cricket match was a wonderful occasion to remember Jackie, who contributed so much to the club over her lifetime that was remembered fondly by several hundred people who came to watch the match.
Jackie’s father, Robert 'Topsy' Turner, was honoured recently to have the Hambledon Cricket Club pavilion named after him. The pavilion is now named The Robert 'Topsy' Turner Pavilion.
'Topsy' first went to the club at the age of five and has been involved at Hambledon for 79 years – he is now 84 – after playing for the club and being the groundsman for many years.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.