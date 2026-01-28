Pace bowler Daisy Gibb has extended her contract with Hampshire until at least the end of the 2027 season.
The 20-year-old was awarded her first pro contract ahead of the 2025 season, having come through the Southern Vipers pathway.
Having made her professional debut last season, Gibb claimed eight wickets in the Vitality Blast, bowling primarily in the powerplay, showcasing her ability to swing the new ball with great effect.
Her economy rate of 6.95 was also the lowest of any Hawks Women bowler in the competition.
Gibb said: “I loved my first year as a pro with Hampshire, and I’m delighted to be given another two years at Utilita Bowl.
“I can’t thank the club and staff enough for helping my development as a player, and I look forward to getting back out in front of the fans for the next couple of seasons.”
Her performances in the Blast earned her a call-up to Oval Invincibles in The Hundred, where she featured twice.
Gibb also took five wickets as Hampshire reached the final of the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup at Utilita Bowl.
Adam Carty, regional director of women’s cricket, said: “Daisy certainly exceeded expectations in her rookie season at the club and we are delighted we’ve been able to secure a further two-year deal.
“Daisy proved to be our most economical T20 bowler in 2025, and she challenged almost every county opening pair with the new ball in the shortest domestic format.
“We look forward to being part of Daisy’s next chapter as a progressive white ball cricketer.”
For Hampshire’s second team, Gibb claimed nine wickets with best figures of three for eight against Surrey.
Gibb was one of three Hampshire players to play in an ECB Development XI fixture against New Zealand A, where she took one for 37 from seven overs.
