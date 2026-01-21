Seam bowler Hannah Hardwick has signed for Hampshire following a successful trial period with the club.
The 21-year-old featured for Warwickshire and Worcestershire in Tier One and Two, respectively, in 2025. She picked up two wickets for the Bears in the Vitality Blast, along with eight wickets for the Pears in the Women’s Metro Bank One Day Cup League Two.
Hardwick said: “I’m really pleased to sign with Hampshire, it’s been a fun environment to be a part of while I’ve been trialling.
“The set-up at Utilita Bowl has been highly successful for a number of years, and hopefully I can help bring some silverware to the south coast this summer.”
Originally from Stourbridge in the West Midlands, Hardwick came through the Worcestershire pathway and made her T20 debut for the county in 2022, aged 17.
She earned a spot on the Central Sparks regional academy in 2021 and made her debut in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, the predecessor to the Metro Bank Women’s One Day Cup, against Western Storm in 2024.
Adam Carty, regional director of women’s cricket, said: “Following a pre-Christmas trial period at the club, the senior support team were unanimous in their support of offering Hannah a contract for the 2026 season.
“She proved to be both tenacious and highly disciplined in her pursuit to develop her skills and evolve as a cricketer.
“She bowls with natural pace and has demonstrated a humility and a growth mindset that, in turn, should see her have a positive impact on the group and on matches.
“Although her primary skill is seam bowling, Hannah also possesses the ability to hit a very long ball, which too has caught the eye in the short time she’s been with us.”
