Hampshire T20 captain James Vince has signed a one-year contract extension with the club until the end of the 2026 season.
The 34-year-old former England batter, who stepped away from red ball cricket last summer, has played his entire career with the county.
Vince is the all-time leading run-scorer in the Vitality Blast with 6,357 runs to his name.
Since debuting in 2010, Vince has scored five centuries in the Blast and 46 fifties at an average of 35.71.
Last season, he captained the Hawks to a record 11th appearance at finals day and scored 527 runs across the campaign, the second-most for the club, with five half-centuries.
Vince said: “I'm really pleased to be back with Hampshire for another year.
“This club has been a massive part of my life, and I'm as motivated as ever to keep performing and pushing for more silverware.”
Vince is also the second-leading run scorer in The Hundred with 1,083 runs.
He led Southern Brave to the inaugural competition title in 2021 and reached the final with the team in 2024.
In competitions around the world, Vince has won titles with Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Gulf Giants in the International League T20.
He has featured 56 times in the PSL with Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, and Karachi Kings.
Hampshire director of cricket Giles White said: “We’re delighted to have James back for this year’s Blast.
“His competitive spirit and leadership bring an extra edge to the group, and we’re hoping he can enjoy another bumper year.
“It’s always great having him around.”
On the international stage, Vince has featured 17 times for England in IT20s with two half-centuries, including 55 in his final match for the Three Lions in the format.
