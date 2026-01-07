Hampshire players Ben Mayes and Manny Lumsden have been selected by the Young Lions to represent England at the ICC men's under-19s World Cup.
Eighteen-year-old Mayes, a standout performer in the men’s academy since 2024, has already represented England men’s under-19s on seven occasions. His rise has been rapid: he played a key role in the academy’s Southern Premier League triumph in 2024 and continued to impress last summer with a commanding century against St Cross Symondians CC at Utilita Bowl.
Lumsden is the latest fast-bowling talent to emerge from Hampshire’s academy, after making his Hampshire debut in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at just 16. The 17-year-old's performances earned him a call-up to England’s under-19 squad for matches against Bangladesh and Ireland in September.
England under-19s head coach Mike Yardy said: “This is an amazing opportunity for the players we have selected to not only wear an England shirt at a World Cup but also to go out and try to do something special.
“We have a balanced squad with a core group of players who already have county experience and who have developed a camaraderie while playing together for the under-19s that will serve them well during the tournament.
“I really want the players to enjoy the opportunity to play at a World Cup, in a beautiful country like Zimbabwe, and to embrace the chance to compete against different countries and show their quality.”
The Young Lions are set to be based in Zimbabwe for the upcoming 16-team tournament, drawn in Group C. They will kick off their campaign against Pakistan in Harare on Friday, January 16, before taking on co-hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland.
The tournament’s format sees the top three teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage, with the final scheduled for Friday, February 6, at the Harare Sports Club.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.