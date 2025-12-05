Hampshire have appointed South African Russell Domingo as their new men’s head coach on a two-year deal across all formats.
The 51-year-old was head coach of South Africa from 2012 to 2017 and had former Hampshire head coach Adi Birrell as his assistant from 2013.
Former club captain Jimmy Adams, who took over the role as men’s head coach during the 2025 Metro Bank One Day Cup, continues his role as batting coach.
Former Scotland men’s head coach Shane Burger has been appointed bowling coach.
Domingo coached Bangladesh from 2019 to 2022, during which the Tigers beat Australia 4-1 in a T20 international series, the first series win for Bangladesh over Australia in any format, and followed it up with a 3-2 T20 international series win against New Zealand.
“I'm thrilled to be joining Hampshire Cricket,” said Domingo.
“This is a club with incredible history, outstanding facilities at Utilita Bowl, and a clear vision for success on and off the field.
“I've been genuinely impressed by the ambition here and the strong cultural values that underpin everything Hampshire does.
“The combination of developing young talent while competing for trophies is exactly the challenge I'm looking for, and I can't wait to get started.
“I'm looking forward to working alongside Jimmy and Shane and getting to know the players as we prepare for what promises to be an exciting season ahead.”
Burger, who has previous head coach roles at KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and the Scotland men’s team, joins from Somerset as bowling coach. The all-rounder claimed 171 first-class wickets at an average of 24 in a career that spanned 15 seasons from 2001 to 2015.
Burger said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hampshire Cricket.
“The quality of young bowlers coming through here is exceptional, Sonny Baker, Eddie Jack and Scott Currie have already earned England recognition, and I’m looking forward to helping them continue that development.
“I love the ambition and vision of the club and the future seems bright.
“I’m excited to be part of that journey alongside Russell and Jimmy and I can’t wait to get started.”
Jimmy Adams continues his role as batting coach. He was appointed men’s One Day Cup head coach for the 2025 competition and led the team to the final. Adams was previously the second XI head coach before moving to batting coach in 2022.
The 45-year-old represented the Rose and Crown 462 times across all formats and was club captain from 2012 to 2015. He scored nearly 20,000 runs and made 27 centuries to go with six trophies, including Hampshire’s white ball double in 2012.
Director of cricket Giles White added: “We’re delighted to announce our coaching team for next summer.
“Russell Domingo will serve as head coach, with Jimmy Adams and Shane Burger joining him as assistant coaches.
“Together, they form a strong and experienced unit that will continue to champion the cultural framework that has underpinned Hampshire cricket over the years.
“We exist to win and to develop, and I’m confident this team will continue to drive that ethos as we move into an exciting future.
“It’s a fantastic place to be at this moment in time, and the season ahead promises great opportunities.”
Hampshire Men begin their season at home to Essex in the Rothesay County Championship on Friday, April 3 at Utilita Bowl.
Led by Ben Brown, Hampshire will continue in Division One for a 12th successive season and look to return to Vitality Blast and One Day Cup finals following successful campaigns in 2025.
