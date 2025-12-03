Four Hampshire Women stars have been awarded England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) central contracts, with spin bowler Linsey Smith signing her first.
Batter Maia Bouchier and all-rounder Freya Kemp have both penned new one-year deals while pace bowler Lauren Bell enters the second year of her two-year contract.
Bell and Smith were part of the recent Cricket World Cup where England reached the semi-finals; it was both player’s first experience of a 50-over World Cup having previously featured in T20 World Cups.
Bouchier was Hampshire’s leading run-scorer across 2025 while Kemp impressed in the Vitality Blast and scored her first professional century against The Blaze in the Metro Bank One Day Cup at Utilita Bowl to help Hampshire reach the final at Utilita Bowl.
Managing director of England Women, Clare Connor, said: “It’s an immensely exciting year ahead for England Women and the awarding of these contracts reflects our confidence in this group of players with our collective focus firmly on winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on home soil next summer.
“Linsey Smith, Emma Lamb and Em Arlott have all made important contributions for England across the past year and these contracts are a reward for what they have achieved and an opportunity to develop their skills further.
“Kate Cross misses out on a central contract after years of extraordinary service to England Women’s cricket. The door to selection is never closed on any domestic cricketer. Consistency in scoring runs and taking wickets in county cricket will always put players in a strong position to be picked in England squads.
“We’re all excited about what 2025-26 brings. Witnessing India win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in their own country in front of their own fans is a powerful reminder of the impact winning major events on home soil can have. The Red Roses too have provided that inspiration. So we know how huge an opportunity a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup is for us next summer. In addition, I know our players will all be striving to be involved in a historic women’s Test match at Lord’s against India.”
Ten players have received new one-year ECB contracts with seven players in the second year of their current terms, with four players awarded new skills contracts.
