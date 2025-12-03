“We’re all excited about what 2025-26 brings. Witnessing India win the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in their own country in front of their own fans is a powerful reminder of the impact winning major events on home soil can have. The Red Roses too have provided that inspiration. So we know how huge an opportunity a home ICC Women's T20 World Cup is for us next summer. In addition, I know our players will all be striving to be involved in a historic women’s Test match at Lord’s against India.”