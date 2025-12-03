Hampshire County Cricket Club are opening a book of condolences for former player Robin Smith to give everyone the opportunity to share their memories, messages, and tributes.
For so many, these words become a source of comfort – reflecting not only the legacy of a remarkable life, but the community of people who were touched by it.
All are welcome to contribute. Messages will help honour Smith's memory and offer support to family, friends, and all who feel this loss.
The book of condolences will be opened on Thursday, December 4, and will be available to sign from 10am to 4pm every day until Friday, December 12.
The book can be found in the club shop at Utilita Bowl. Visitors should use the intercom for access via the West Gate, with free parking available in Car Park One.
