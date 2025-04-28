The value of that was underlined when Somerset slumped dramatically on the third afternoon, losing six wickets for 13 runs in eight overs – including a dizzying spell of five for four in 34 balls – to be 38 for seven. With Dickson unable to bat in the second innings, they owed much to Migael Pretorius (54) partnering Gregory (18 not out) in an eighth-wicket stand of 79 to delay what was inevitable. Clark’s three for 24 was matched by Dan Worrall’s three for 16 in a welcome return to form.