Petersfield’s first team thrashed Wickham by 259 runs at the Heath in Division 4D of the Hampshire Cricket League.
With their opening game of the season washed out, Petersfield returned to the Heath and put on a clinical performance.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Petersfield got off to a flier.
Young Archie Maclean provided the initial impetus with a brisk 28, which included five boundaries, before falling to Wickham bowler Jassi Lubana to leave Petersfield’s score on 83 for one off 11 overs.
Maclean’s departure brought 16-year-old Georgie Russell to the crease to join captain Henry Shore, sparking what would become an historic afternoon for Petersfield.
The pair shared a mammoth 274-run unbeaten partnership, with both players recording their highest scores for Petersfield’s first team.
Shore moved through the gears and, as Wickham tired, attacked to end up on 186 not out off 138 balls, a knock featuring 29 fours and two sixes.
At the other end, Russell showed maturity beyond her years, anchoring the innings with a classy 81 not out in her maiden first-team innings to steer Petersfield to a formidable total of 357 for one off their allotted 45 overs.
Faced with a mountain to climb, Wickham’s chase never got off the ground.
While opener Peter Gwynn fought hard for a top score of 42, the Petersfield bowling unit proved too disciplined to handle and he received little support.
Joe Clarke set the tone early on with two for 44, but it was youngsters Oscar Walker and Adam Kidd who ripped through the middle order, finishing with impressive figures of three for 28 and two for nine respectively.
Stuart Kidd (one for eight) removed Gwynn before Chris Russell wrapped up the innings with his first ball of the game, leaving Wickham all out for 98.
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