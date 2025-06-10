Petersfield picked up an emphatic 70-run win at home to Fair Oak’s second team.
Stand-in skipper Henry Shore lost the toss and Petersfield were invited to have a bat.
The home side were in trouble early on at 19 for two, but a magnificent 147-run partnership between Alex Wilton (110) and Shore (63) steadied the ship as the pitch flattened out and the loose balls were punished.
Shore fell shortly after reaching his half-century, but Wilton kicked on and brought up his second consecutive home century to lead Petersfield to an imposing 246 for seven off their allotted 45 overs at the halfway mark.
Petersfield had a good score on the board, but inconsistent starts with the ball this season and a good pitch meant the home side needed to make a good start in the field.
Opening bowlers Joe Clarke and Oscar Maclean bowled beautifully for Petersfield to set the tone as Fair Oaks fell to eight for two after the first eight overs.
Hari Walton and Oscar Walker were introduced to the attack shortly afterwards and showed experience beyond their years as Fair Oak’s hard-hitting middle order attempted to catch up on the run rate.
Walton and Walker made sure this did not happen and the required rate continued on its upward trajectory.
The pressure finally told as Fair Oaks's Richard Featherstone (41) and Jamie Sparshott (35) were bowled in consecutive overs by Shore and Chris Russell.
Russell bowled well to mop up the tail to finish with superb figures of four for 24 to continue his excellent start to the season as Petersfield recorded their third win of the campaign.
Petersfield’s second team lost by four wickets against Kerala’s third team, while Petersfield’s third team fell to a comprehensive 209-run defeat against Froxfield’s second team.
