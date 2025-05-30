Petersfield’s women’s first team won by 172 runs at home to Sparsholt.
Petersfield skipper Izzy Russell won the toss and decided to bat first, but the home skipper was soon back in the pavilion after being bowled by Grace Nielsen for a duck.
Georgie Russell followed for a quickfire 16 from seven balls, and when Millie Green departed for four two balls later Petersfield were in a spot of bother at 39 for three.
Lily George (65) and Simone Hellyer (63 not out) got the innings back on track with a superb partnership, before Fifi Goldsmith smashed a quickfire 22 from nine balls.
Petersfield were bowled out for 212 in the 24th over. Bethany Brown (four for 57) was the pick of Sparsholt’s attack.
Petersfield then produced a clinical display in the field to bowl Sparsholt out for 40.
Goldsmith (two for two), Green (one for five), Kate Harfield (one for 15) and Georgie Russell (two for nine) were the Petersfield wicket takers.
