Petersfield’s women’s first team picked up an emphatic victory away at Fair Oak.
Fair Oak won the toss and decided to bat first.
Georgie Russell opened the bowling for Petersfield and dismissed Fair Oak skipper Emma Wheble with the third ball of the day.
Fair Oak steadied the ship but dismissals in the fifth and sixth overs left the hosts in trouble at 17 for three.
Simone Hellyer had Chloe Trott caught and bowled for eight, and Lily George bowled Maisie Ashton shortly afterwards.
Darcy Harrington (14) was smartly run out by the combination of Millie Green and keeper Izzy Russell, and Hellyer wrapped up the Fair Oak innings for 57 in the 15th over.
Petersfield openers Izzy Russell (20 not out) and Georgie Russell (31 not out) ran well between the wickets and found the boundary regularly to knock off the runs in the seventh over.
