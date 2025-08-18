Puttenham lead the way in Division One of the I’Anson League after winning by 79 runs at Frensham.
Previous leaders Elstead slipped to fourth after losing by six wickets against Dogmersfield, who moved up to second place.
Blackheath moved up to third place after winning by 206 runs at home to Chiddingfold.
Only 17 points separate the top four with two games left.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 308-6. Chiddingfold 102 all out. Points: Blackheath 30, Chiddingfold 3.
Elstead 183 all out. Dogmersfield 187-4. Points: Elstead 5, Dogmersfield 29.
Grayswood 213-7. Farncombe 214-6. Points: Grayswood 7, Farncombe 28.
Frimley 127 all out. Tilford 128-6. Points: Frimley 4, Tilford 28.
Puttenham 234 all out. Frensham 155 all out. Points: Frensham 7, Puttenham 30.
Division 2
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 95 all out. Fernhurst 97-4. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 2, Fernhurst 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham 153 all out. The Bourne 156-2. Points: The Bourne 30, Worplesdon & Burpham 3.
Peper Harow 229 all out. Blackheath ll 232-6. Points Peper Harow 8, Blackheath ll 30.
Grayshott 186-5. Bramley 130 all out. Points: Grayshott 28, Bramley 3.
Frensham ll 181-9. Shalford 184-6. Points: Shalford 29, Frensham ll 6.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 123 all out. Haslemere 127-4. Points: Haslemere 29, Badshot Lea 2.
Pirbright 208-9. Wood Street 169 all out. Points: Pirbright 29, Wood Street 6.
Puttenham ll 133 all out. Churt & Hindhead 134-6. Points: Puttenham ll 4, Churt & Hindhead 28.
Tilford ll 245-9. Brook 49 all out. Points: Tilford ll 30, Brook 2.
Division 4
Grayshott ll 158-9. Farncombe ll 143-6. Points: Farncombe ll 5, Grayshott ll 25.
Frimley Phoenix 272-3. Grayswood ll 64 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Grayswood ll 1.
Hambledon 172-8. Frimley ll 176-5. Points: Hambledon 4, Frimley ll 29.
Frensham lll 80 all out. Dogmersfield ll 90-1. Points: Dogmersfield ll 29, Frensham lll 0.
Kingsley 241 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon II 123 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon II 2, Kingsley 30.
Division 5
Chiddingfold ll 144 all out. Harting 148-6. Points: Chiddingfold ll 4, Harting 28.
Peper Harow ll 110 all out. Wood Street ll 112-8. Points: Wood Street ll 26, Peper Harow ll 4.
Blackheath lll 184-6. Midhurst 117 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 28, Midhurst 3.
Alton lV 141-9. Milford 144-7. Points: Milford 26, Alton lV 4.
Wrecclesham 182-7. Liphook lll 125 all out. Points: Wrecclesham 28, Liphook III 4.
Division 6
Bramley ll 189-3. The Bourne ll 149 all out. Points: Bramley ll 28, The Bourne ll 2.
Farnham III 195-4. Frimley III 129 all out. Points: Farnham III 28, Frimley III 3.
Guildford IV 142 all out. Fernhurst II 70 all out. Points: Fernhurst II 5, Guildford IV 26.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix ll 233-8. Badshot Lea ll 75 all out. Points: Badshot Lea ll 4, Frimley Phoenix ll 30.
Churt & Hindhead lll 192-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 194-0. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 3, Headley, Whitheill & Bordon III 27.
Farncombe Wanderers 186-9. Frimley Phoenix lll 108 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 4, Farncombe Wanderers 28.
Tilford lll 196 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 118 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 5, Tilford lll 28.
Farncombe lll 204-4. Elstead ll 200-8. Points: Farncombe lll 28, Elstead ll 6.
Grayshott lll 171-8. Shalford ll 172-5. Points: Grayshott lll 4, Shalford ll 28.
