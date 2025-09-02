Puttenham sealed the I’Anson Division One title in style with a nine-wicket win at home to Grayswood on Saturday.
Grayshott won the Division Two title, Churt & Hindhead were crowned champions of Division Three and Frimley Phoenix won the Division Four title.
Harting were crowned champions of Division Five, Guildford’s fourth team won the Division Six title and Churt & Hindhead’s second team were crowned champions of Division Seven.
Rain meant plenty of Saturday’s final-day matches were abandoned, but here are the results of all the completed games.
Division 1
Elstead 110 all out. Farncombe 111-5. Points: Farncombe 27, Elstead 2.
Grayswood 84 all out. Puttenham 88-1. Points: Puttenham 29, Grayswood 0.
Dogmersfield 141 all out. Tilford 144-7. Points: Dogmersfield 4, Tilford 27.
Division 2
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 110 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 48-3. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 28, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 1.
Division 3
Wood Street 101 all out. Haslemere 102-3. Points: Wood Street 1, Haslemere 28.
Division 4
Frensham lll 65 all out. Frimley ll 68-1. Points: Frimley ll 29, Frensham lll 0.
Dogmersfield ll 82 all out. Frimley Phoenix 84-2. Points: Frimley Phoenix 29, Dogmersfield ll 1.
Division 6
Frensham lV 147 all out. Bramley ll 148-1. Points: Frensham lV 1, Bramley ll 26.
Frimley lll 204-6. Brook II 187-5. Points: Frimley lll 6, Brook ll 28.
Haslemere ll 102-5. Farnham lll 67-7. Points: Haslemere ll 23, Farnham lll 2.
Division 7
Churt & Hindhead ll 225-4. Farncombe Wanderers 83 all out. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 2, Churt & Hindhead ll 30.
Grayshott lll 209-7. Badshot Lea ll 30 all out. Points: Grayshott lll 29, Badshot Lea ll 3.
Shalford ll 110 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 108-5. Points: Shalford ll 2, Frimley Phoenix ll 27.
Frimley Phoenix lll 136 all out. Elstead ll 94-2. Points: Elstead II 29, Frimley Phoenix lll 2.
