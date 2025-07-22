It was unfortunate for Bashir that his last contribution to the series, taking the final wicket at Lord’s, should mark the end of his involvement. A badly broken finger on his left (non-bowling) hand might not prevent him from bowling but makes fielding and batting hazardous. Bashir has plenty of critics, most of whom appear unable to comprehend how he vaulted from club to Test cricket inside two years and has been learning his craft along the way.