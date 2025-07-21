Despite Jacks’ century leading Surrey to 204 for five at Hove two days later, they were in trouble when Sussex reached 170 for two in the 17th over. But Sam Curran’s four for 18 turned the match, the T20 skipper commenting: “I’m really pleased to end that way – we really wanted to finish top of the group. I thought Will Jacks was really special with his hundred – the pitch wasn’t too easy but he used his head before going ballistic at the end.”