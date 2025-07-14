Lawrence joined Jacks in a fourth-wicket stand worth 62 in six overs until the latter was brilliantly run out by Kiran Carlson, making it 76 for one at almost halfway. Supported superbly by Tom Curran’s 49 not out in 27 balls, Lawrence took control of the match with his maiden T20 century, smashing 12 fours and five sixes to decimate the Welsh attack to win the match with five balls still to spare.