Surrey take a nine-point lead into the final stages of the Rothesay County Championship as they chase a fourth successive title.
That feat has not been achieved for 70 years – when Stuart Surridge was in charge at The Oval – and only Yorkshire had done so previously.
Rory Burns’ side entertain fourth-placed Warwickshire, 27 points behind them, from Monday, September 8, although it is the visit of Nottinghamshire – in second place – seven days later which is being touted as a potential title-decider.
After that Surrey head to fifth-placed Hampshire for the final match, starting on Wednesday, September 24.
An abdominal muscle injury to Kiwi seamer Nathan Smith has left supremo Alec Stewart having to review options for overseas players.
Much of Surrey’s squad were engaged through August in the Hundred competition, temporarily having to turn their attention to the Vitality Blast quarter-final against Northamptonshire on Wednesday, September 3.
Those who were left, along with a clutch of youngsters, were involved in the Metro Bank Cup 50-over matches, although opener Dominic Sibley missed them because of a groin strain suffered in the Championship win against Durham at Chester-le-Street in July.
Surrey’s sixth place in Metro Bank Cup Group A came after winning three of their eight outings, which looked unlikely when they suffered some hefty defeats early on. They could be pleased with the progress of youngsters Adam Thomas, Josh Blake, Ollie Sykes – who took over as captain when first Ryan Patel and then Ben Foakes dropped out – and 17-year-old all-rounder Ralphie Albert.
Hopes of finishing on a winning note, though, were dashed by group victors Worcestershire, who overhauled a total of 266 for six by six wickets.
Matches to come – September 8 to 11: Warwickshire (Kia Oval); September 15 to 18: Nottinghamshire (Kia Oval); September 24 to 27: Hampshire (Utilita Bowl).
By Richard Spiller
