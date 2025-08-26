Surrey stayed in the midlands to take on Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Sunday, an exciting ten-run victory owing much to 17-year-old Ralphie Albert. He joined Josh Blake (72) at 100 for five and went on to make 96 – the highest maiden innings for Surrey in List A games – as the pair added 146, surpassing the 132 added by Stewart and Mark Butcher in 1996.