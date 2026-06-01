Rowledge continued their excellent start to the season with a 12-run victory at Fair Oak in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
The visitors won the toss and batted first, but lost three early wickets as they slipped to 28 for three.
Olly Ryman joined Jontie Sebborn at the crease with the visitors in all sorts of trouble, but the pair played immaculately to put on 202 for the fourth wicket and swing the game Rowledge’s way.
The pair found plenty of gaps in the field and gradually increased the run rate before Sebborn fell leg before wicket for 93.
Ryan Littlewood joined Ryman at the crease and upped the tempo to take Rowledge to an imposing 298 for four at the end of their allotted 50 overs.
Littlewood finished on 28 not out, while Ryman scored a superb 135 not out which included ten fours and six sixes.
Fair Oak started their reply positively and reached 98 for two after 14 overs, with captain Harry Reed (29) and Hampshire’s Fletcha Middleton (14) back in the pavilion.
Sam Reed (92) and Henry Nicholls (56) added 114 for the third wicket to take Fair Oak to within striking distance of their target, but Ollie Baker removed both batters and the hosts lost momentum and finished on 286 for six.
Rowledge’s second team won by 24 runs at home to Shanklin & Godshill. Rowledge scored 279, with Angus Watson (66), Hamish Watson (50), Joe Ryman (57) and Ben Davidson (46) all contributing. Henry Hinchliffe then took three for 44 as the hosts bowled Shanklin out for 255.
Rowledge’s third team lost by 74 runs at Herriard’s second team. The hosts scored 256 for eight before bowling Rowledge out for 182. Nathan Valler (41) and Hugo Young (48 not out) were the mainstays of Rowledge’s reply.
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