Rowledge produced a superb performance to thrash Old Tauntonians & Romsey by 161 runs in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
Winning the toss and batting, Ben Wish’s side enjoyed first use of an excellent wicket. Rowledge openers Zac Le Roux and Archie Redfern took full advantage with a classy 119-run opening partnership which ended when Le Roux was bowled by Joseph Vaughan for 51.
Redfern was joined at the crease by Sam Marshall and the pair put their foot down with some classy shots and brutal hitting as Rowledge took complete control of the game. Redfern and Marshall’s 177-run partnership was ended when Marshall was brilliantly run out for 91 off 56 balls after hitting five fours and seven sixes.
Redfern carried his bat with a high-class 167 not out off 148 balls as Rowledge scored an imposing 342 for three off their allotted 50 overs.
Visiting opener Liam Poolman came out all guns blazing with a quickfire 39 off 21 balls, but once he was dismissed by Dave Lloyd thanks to Ollie Baker’s catch in the slips the visitors’ reply stuttered.
An excellent opening spell of three for 41 from Lloyd and a fine spell of three for 34 by Will Ryman saw wickets fall regularly and the visitors were bowled out for 181 in the 34th over.
Rowledge’s second team produced a fine display to win by 83 runs at St Cross Symondians’ third team. Max Hinchliffe (89) top scored as Rowledge were bowled out for 295. Ben Armes then took five for 44 as Rowledge bowled the hosts out for 212.
Rowledge’s third team beat Ramsdell’s second team by three wickets. The visitors scored 210 for three off 40 overs, but Fred Harris hit 68 as Rowledge knocked the runs off in the 34th over.
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