Rowledge produced a superb batting performance to win by 62 runs at Ventnor in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
The hosts won the toss and fielded first. Rowledge’s innings got off to a solid start, with openers Zac Le Roux and Archie Redfern putting on 67, but when Le Roux (34) and Sam Marshall (seven) fell in quick succession the visitors were 86 for two.
Jontie Sebborn joined Redfern at the crease and the pair batted superbly to add 171 for the third wicket.
Redfern fell for a high-quality 138, and Sebborn (64 not out) and Ollie Ryman (20 not out) kept up the momentum as Rowledge scored an imposing 302 for three off their allotted 50 overs.
Rowledge started well in the field with Ryman taking an early wicket, but Daniel Cox (49) and Dineth Thimodya (34) settled Ventnor’s innings down. Ryan Littlewood then produced a stunning run out to dismiss Cox.
Tight bowling from Ollie Baker and David Lloyd put the new batters under pressure and a mini collapse saw three wickets fall cheaply and left Ventnor on 115 for five.
Ventnor skipper Ben Woodhouse (39) produced a useful innings, before Archie Lucy (38 not out) and Ethan Short (24 not out) produced a late flurry of runs to add an unbeaten 45 for the tenth wicket.
Oscar Young (three for 27) produced an impressive spell of medium pace to seal the deal for Rowledge as Ventnor finished on 240 for nine.
Rowledge’s second team slipped to a narrow 27-run defeat at home to Ventnor’s second team. The visitors scored an imposing 257 for eight but a superb 73 from Ollie Hinchliffe gave Rowledge hope before a collapse saw the hosts fall short on 230.
Rowledge’s third team lost by nine wickets at Basingstoke Capital.
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