Rowledge’s opening game of the season proved to be eventful with rain nearly saving the day but eventually not stopping a comfortable eight-wicket victory for Hambledon in Division One of the Southern Premier Cricket League.
Starting the game in glorious sunshine the visitors won the toss and bowled first with the threat of rain coming later.
Openers Jontie Sebborn and overseas debutant Archie Redfern started steadily before Sebborn (11) and Zac Le Roux (five) fell in quick succession.
The home side recovered and were well placed at 92 for two before opener Redfern fell for a well-grafted 56 and a middle-order collapse saw Rowledge slip to 118 for six.
Berth Chilcott (26) tried to hold the innings together, but only Ryan Littlewood (ten not out) and Will Ryman (ten) showed any resistance as Rowledge fell to 162 all out.
Hambledon’s spin attack proved too much for the home team with wickets shared between Justin Behrens (three for 44), Greg Chaplin (two for 25) and Elliot Lewis (two for 16).
The visitors began their reply swiftly and reached 47 without loss off eight overs before the heavens opened and the players ran off with the prospect of further play looking unlikely.
After a two-hour delay the heavy rain stopped and play resumed with the visitors chasing a revised target of 109 off 27 overs.
Rowledge went about their task in a spirited fashion, but Hambledon opener Chris Pratt scored an impressive 51 as the visitors reached their target in the 20th over for the loss of two wickets.
Debutant Oscar Young (one for 23) and Ollie Ryman (one for 21) were the Rowledge wicket takers.
Rowledge’s second and third teams both had their opening games abandoned.
Rowledge’s first team will hope to bounce back from their opening-day defeat when they travel to the Isle of Wight on Saturday to face Ventnor.
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