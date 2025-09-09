Rowledge beat Fareham & Compton by seven wickets in the Hampshire under-17s Cup final to complete a league and cup double.
Fareham won the toss and elected to bat first at Basingstoke’s May’s Bounty ground, but they struggled to contain Rowledge’s opening pace attack of Ed Reilly (three for six) and Hayden Ewing (one for 20).
A rain interruption brought the players off the field for 25 minutes, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals afterwards as consistent pressure in the field from Rowledge saw Fareham’s innings come to an early end.
Selbie (19) and Attwood (12) did stop the rot for Fareham and produced some excellent shots in the middle order, but when spinner Max Hinchliffe (four for 15) entered the attack he produced a man of the match bowling spell to finish off the tail as Fareham were bowled out for a below-par 94 in the 19th over.
Fareham came out fighting in the field and took two early wickets to give themselves some hope, but Rowledge skipper Joe Ryman (19) and Ewing (38 not out) soon got the innings back on track. When Ryman was caught the pair had broken the back of the run chase.
Reilly (20 not out) then joined Ewing at the crease and they took control of the match and coasted home to victory in the 13th over.
An excellent performance from Rowledge, who finished the season without defeat.
Rowledge’s under-17 team were organised by manager Simon King and won the Hampshire North Tier One title as well as the Hampshire Cup this season.
The under-17s played some excellent cricket throughout the season, and played the game in the correct manner with plenty of fun.
The team ethic shone through among a group of players who have a promising future at the club.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.